Palace on Wheels as wedding destination, bookings to start from September
After the Palace on Wheels, which is regarded as one of the most beautiful and luxurious trains in the world, offered destination weddings, the booking for the same will start in September.
The officials said the train mostly hosts foreign travellers due to its high rates. However, after deciding to offer it as a wedding venue, a new market segment will be opened. This will include the Bollywood community, the Indian business families and others who have been exploring new wedding destinations.
This will also help in generating revenue for Rajasthan, the officials added.
The wedding rates will be decided depending on the distance between the venues.
“Bookings have to be made in advance for weddings," said Pradeep Bohra, director of Palace on Wheels. He said, "The costs will be decided depending on the distance. For example, if someone wants to travel from Delhi to Jaipur or Sawai Madhopur, charges will be fixed accordingly based on per person.”