Panel moots $8-bn semicon research centre

An Electronics and IT ministry-backed expert panel has recommended setting up a semiconductor research centre with an initial investment of around $8 billion (Rs66,500 crore) over the next five years.



The panel on Friday submitted its report to Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar who said that the proposed institution is expected to start taking shape next year. The minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is that Indians should be involved in the leadership of semiconductor research.

“A group of top minds in semiconductors around the world and country have sat together to design the Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre,” Chandrasekhar told PTI. He said that the proposed Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre will be a global institution in semiconductor research. “The design, area in which it should focus etc. have all been today authored and put in a high-quality report by the experts. I'm hopeful that in the year 2024, we should have the beginning of this institution taking shape,” Chandrasekhar said.