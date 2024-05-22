  • Menu
AP Class 10th Supplementary Exams to Begin from May 24

The Class X Advanced Supplementary Examinations are set to commence from 24th May to 3rd June. Around 2100 students from Srikakulam district will be appearing for the exams at 9 designated exam centers. The exam timings are scheduled from 9.30 AM to 12.45 PM.

Additionally, Open School SSC and Inter Examinations will also be conducted at 7 examination centers in the district from 1st June to 8th June. The exam timings for these exams are from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

All necessary arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth conduct of the examinations. Students are advised to reach the exam centers on time and adhere to all the rules and regulations laid out for the exams.

X