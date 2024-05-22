Kanakamedala demands in-depth SIT probe into violence

Vijayawada: Former Rajya Sabha member and TDP leader Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar demanded in-depth inquiry by SIT into the pre and post-poll violence in AP and action on leaders concerned.

Speaking to media persons here on Tuesday, he said that more than 100 violent incidents occurred in the state even before elections and a TDP activist was murdered in Macharla. He alleged that though a series of violent incidents had occurred, the police failed to control them and take action against the accused. He demanded the SIT officials to nab the real culprits behind the violence.

Ravindra Kumar said that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah flayed the YSRCP government’s corruption. When the YSRCP came to know of its imminent defeat, it resorted to violence with the connivance of some police officials. He alleged that the YSRCP leaders attacked TDP activists with the cooperation of some police officials.

He said bandobust should be tightened at counting centres and officers who colluded with YSRCP should be kept away from counting centres.