Passenger vehicle sales fall by 50% in June

New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle sales halved in June compared to the same period last year, owing to the economic turbulence caused by the coronavirus crisis. Accordingly, 105,617 passenger vehicles were sold in June 2020 in India, 49.59 per cent lower than the 209,522 units sold during the corresponding period in 2019.



According to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), car sales in the country plunged 57.98 per cent to 55,497 units last month compared to 132,077 units during June last year.

In a technical footnote, SIAM said the data does not include sales figures from some key players such as Tata Motors. Three-wheeler sales stood at 10,300 units, 80.15 per cent lower on a year-on-year basis. In terms of two-wheelers, which include scooters, motorcycles and mopeds, the sales edged lower by 38.56 per cent to 1,013,431 units. Data showed that total production of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycles in the month of June decreased by 51.44 per cent to 1,094,363 units.

SIAM President Rajan Wadhera said that green shoots have been seen in the personal mobility sector as commuters using public transport are purchasing two-wheelers.