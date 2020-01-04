PayPal unveils adoption policy for employees
Highlights
Digital payments player PayPal has unveiled a new adoption assistance programme aimed at enhancing the parental support benefits for employees, the...
Chennai: Digital payments player PayPal has unveiled a new adoption assistance programme aimed at enhancing the parental support benefits for employees, the company said here on Friday.
"The new policy will offer financial support of up to Rs 1 lakh per adoption for adoptive parents.
This covers reimbursement of adoption expenses such as CARA registration, child placement, foster care and establishment of legal guardianship", a press release said.
PayPal said it offers paid adoption leave of 16 weeks for female employees and paternity leave of two weeks.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...