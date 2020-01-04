PayPal unveils adoption policy for employees

Chennai: Digital payments player PayPal has unveiled a new adoption assistance programme aimed at enhancing the parental support benefits for employees, the company said here on Friday.

"The new policy will offer financial support of up to Rs 1 lakh per adoption for adoptive parents.

This covers reimbursement of adoption expenses such as CARA registration, child placement, foster care and establishment of legal guardianship", a press release said.

PayPal said it offers paid adoption leave of 16 weeks for female employees and paternity leave of two weeks.