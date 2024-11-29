Pearl Academy and Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Establish Makers Lab in Bengaluru

Pearl Academy, established in 1993 and India’s leading creative education institution for Fashion, Business, Design, Gaming, and Film, has collaborated with Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading global provider of technology consulting and digital solutions to enterprises across industries, to launch the Makers Lab. The lab inaugurated at Pearl Academy’s Bengaluru campus, will serve as an innovation hub focused on advancing Generative AI (GenAI), the Metaverse, and Gaming. It marks a significant milestone in the convergence of creative education and cutting-edge technology.

The Makers Lab will combine Pearl Academy’s renowned creative vision with Tech Mahindra’s technological expertise, creating a unique platform for innovation. The collaboration aims to empower students, faculty, and industry professionals to collaborate on developing solutions in AI, the Metaverse, and immersive gaming experiences.

Nikhil Malhotra, Global Head – Makers Lab, Tech Mahindra, said, "This collaboration exemplifies the symbiosis between technology and creativity, driving innovation with real-world impact. The Makers Lab will enable students, faculty, and researchers to collaborate on pioneering projects in GenAI, the metaverse, and gaming solutions, paving the way for transformative applications in enterprise."

The Makers Lab will serve as a dynamic hub for research, experimentation, and collaboration, providing students and faculty with the tools and knowledge to build solutions that will impact industries, businesses, and communities. It will combine Pearl Academy’s strengths in design thinking and creativity with Tech Mahindra’s technological expertise to develop localised large language models (LLMs), digital twins, gaming solutions, and other innovations at the cutting edge of GenAI and the Metaverse.

Aditi Srivastava, President, Pearl Academy, remarked, “By blending our design innovation with Tech Mahindra’s technological prowess, we are shaping a future where creativity and technology seamlessly integrate to redefine industries. The Makers Lab will provide our students with invaluable hands-on experience in emerging technologies, empowering them to reshape the creative landscape.”

In addition, Pearl Academy faculty will collaborate with Tech Mahindra’s researchers to apply human-centred design principles to technology development. The institution’s design students will have opportunities to contribute their creative expertise to real-world technological challenges. Since 2022, the collaboration between Tech Mahindra and Pearl Academy has already delivered significant social impact through projects aimed at improving the lives of differently-abled individuals, particularly those affected by Alzheimer’s. This underscores the lab’s potential for driving meaningful, long-term societal change.