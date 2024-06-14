  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Penna Cement comes into Adani’s fold in Rs 10,422-cr deal

Penna Cement comes into Adani’s fold in Rs 10,422-cr deal
x
Highlights

PCIL has 14 MTPA capacity in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan

New Delhi: Ambuja Cements, an Adani group firm, on Thursday announced the acquisition of Penna Cement Industries Ltd (PCIL) at an enterprise value of Rs10,422 crore.A binding agreement for the acquisition has been signed, which will add 14 MTPA capacity to Adani Group, taking the total tally to 89 MTPA (million tonnes per annum). Ambuja will acquire 100 per cent shares of PCIL from its existing promoter group P Pratap Reddy and family.

PCIL has 14 MTPA capacity in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Rajasthan (under-construction). Besides, it has surplus clinker at Jodhpur plant, which will support additional 3 MTPA cement grinding capacity, the company said a statement.

It will also strengthen Adani Group’s sea transportation logistics with five bulk cement terminals at Kolkata, Gopalpur, Karaikal, Kochi and Colombo to serve peninsular India, the statement said.

The acquisition will improve Adani Group’s share in the cement market pan-India by 2 per cent and 8 per cent in south India, it added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X