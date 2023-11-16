Pennar Industries bags orders worth INR 669 Crores

Hyderabad: Pennar Group, a leading value-added engineering products and solutions company, has bagged orders worth INR 669 crores across its various business verticals.

The PEB vertical has received orders from RLR Infra, SNJ Distilleries, Antariksh Group, Taiin Infra, Power Mech Projects, SR Enterprises, TVS Sangli and MSR Assets.

The Ascent Buildings, USA vertical has received orders from Red Hot Buildings, Tarheel Buildings, Joiner Construction, T&D Concrete, Tifton Buildings, Dunn Buildings, PS West Construction and JA Street.

The ICD vertical has received orders from Ashok Leyland, Yamaha, Emerson, Endurance, Haldex, Wabco, Tecumseh, SI Airspring, Kone, Fujitech, Schwing Stetter, INEL, Hydraulics, Elkhart, Kone, Sicor, Venus, Fleetguard, and Jost.

The Railways vertical has received orders from SAIL Rites, ICF, Titagarh,Texmaco, Wabtech and Oriental.

The Tubes vertical has received orders from ALF Engg, GI Auto, Patton Intl, Toyota Boshoku, Oriental Electrical, Nu-way Hea Transfer, AE Engineering, Fine Components, Hi Esteem, Sigma Electric, Rajsriya, Mohan Industry, Steel Tubes Investments, Scot Industries and Marimba Auto.

The Steel vertical has received orders from Saint Gobain, Waree, Thermax, VECV, IFB Industries, L G Balakrishnan, Johnson Lifts, Bimetal Bearings, Navayuga Engg, VRL, Primex Plastics and JM Frictech.

The above orders are expected to be executed within the next two quarters.