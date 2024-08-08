‘Pet Saffa’ completes new ad shoot, launch soon

Mumbai: Divisa Herbals Pvt. Ltd. has shot a new advertisement for its well-known laxative category brand ‘Pet Saffa,’ featuring famous actors and comedians Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav as brand ambassadors. The shoot was filled with fun on set, and Johnny Lever humorously mentioned that Pet Safa is very necessary in life.

Dr. Sanjeev Juneja, the man behind Pet Saffa brand and a renowned business tycoon and investor, was also present during this shoot at Film City, Mumbai.

He stated that the laxative brand Pet Saffa is already a well-established and significant brand, and he is confident that the new campaign will be well-received by everyone. He added that it was a great pleasure to work with both Johnny Lever and Rajpal Yadav, who are very talented artists, and the entire unit worked very hard to create this new campaign.

On this occasion, Dr.Juneja got emotional while remembering the first brand ambassador of Pet Saffa, the late Mr. Raju Srivastava, and shared moments spent with him. Company official Ashmeet Kharbanda mentioned that after years of research, Divisa Herbals Pvt. Ltd. launched ‘Pet Saffa’ Ayurvedic granules and tablets. These products are not only of high quality but also cheaper and more effective than other brands available in the market. He informed that the company is now expanding in the laxative category by introducing Pet Saffa Laxative Juice, Green Tea, and Liquid Laxative Drops in the market. He said that hope all these Ayurvedic products which have been prepared with Ayurvedic herbs, will meet expectations and provide significant benefits to people.

It is noteworthy that the problem of constipation is rapidly increasing among children and youth also. Constipation causes not only physical discomfort but also mental disturbance.

Constipation means either not having a bowel movement at all or having difficulty in passing stool. When there is no bowel movement, it feels like the stomach is not completely empty, which can lead to issues like stomach pain, bloating, and nausea. Ayurvedic Pet Saffa helps in alleviating these problems.