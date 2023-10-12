Live
- BRS moves Delhi High Court seeking removal of Car-like symbols in elections
- AP High Court adjourns Naidu's bail plea in skill development case, asks CID for counter
- PL Technical Research: STOCK ON RADAR - UTI AMC
- UPI painful for ecosystem, says Mastercard CFO
- Police Encounter In Chennai Claims Lives Of Two Gangsters Linked To AIADMK Functionary's Murder
- Singapore Airlines to operate more flights
- Four killed, 30 injured as 23 coaches of North East Express derail in Bihar
- Anantapur: Kalava accuses police of political bias in filing cases
- Taxi Driver's Tragic Death Near Delhi Airport Sparks Concerns
- Nothing Phone (2) gets Android 14 Update in Beta: Features, How to Download
Just In
Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 12 October, 2023
Petrol and Diesel prices today, 12 October 2023 Petrol price in Hyderabad is Rs. 119.49 per litre and diesel price at Rs. 105.65 per litre.
Petrol and diesel prices today, 12 October 2023: Petrol and diesel prices today remained stable. Going by the fuel prices at major cities in the country today, the petrol price in Delhi is at Rs. 96.72 per litre and the diesel price at Rs. 89.62. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 109.66 per litre and the diesel price is at Rs. 97.82 per litre. The petrol price in Chennai per litre is Rs. 102.65 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 94.24 per litre.
In Mumbai, the petrol price per litre is Rs. 106.31 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 97,28 per litre. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 101.94 per litre while diesel price remained at Rs. 87.89 per litre.
India is mainly dependent on crude oil imports for petrol and diesel. Hence crude prices affect petrol and diesel rates. However, other factors such as rising demand, government taxes, rupee-dollar depreciation and refinery concept ratio will also have an impact on domestic fuel prices.
The fuel prices mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time as the petroleum companies will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices.
|City
|Petrol price per litre
|Diesel Price per litre
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 109.67
|Rs. 97.82
|Delhi
|Rs. 96.72
|Rs. 89.62
|Chennai
|Rs. 102.63
|Rs. 94.24
|Mumbai
|Rs. 106.31
|Rs. 97.28
|Bangalore
|Rs. 101.94
|Rs. 87.89