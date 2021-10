Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai hikes - 11 October 2021

In Mumbai, the petrol price per litre is Rs. 110.49 with a hike of 29 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 101.03 per litre with a hike of 37 paise. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 108.08 with a hike of 31 paise per litre while diesel price remained at Rs. 98.89 per litre with a hike of 37 paise.



The petrol and diesel prices mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time as the petroleum companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices. Petrol and diesel prices are altered depending on the international market's crude oil prices that impact the domestic market. Moreover, economic growth is also the reason for the rise and fall of petrol prices. The fuel prices vary from state to state, depending on the taxes and freight charges.