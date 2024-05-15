Live
Situation in Tadipatri is under control, says Anantapur SP
Normalcy returns in Tadipatri, with the temporary expulsion of YSRCP MLA Kethireddy and TDP ex-MLA J.C.Prabhakar Reddy from the town.
Talking to 'The Hans India' SP Amith Burdhar said that situation is under control and normalcy has returned in the town after the two leaders were sent out of Tadipatri.
Talking to 'The Hans India' SP Amith Burdhar said that situation is under control and normalcy has returned in the town after the two leaders were sent out of Tadipatri.
Police rounded off supporters of both the party leaders and detained them.
Police patrolling had been intensified and supporters were prevented from meeting their leaders even in their homes.
MLA Pedda Reddy left to Benguluru while Prabhakar Reddy to Anantapur.
Section 144 had been clamped and people gathering in small groups were being rounded off by the police. Police personnel had been posted before the homes of TDP and YSRCP leaders and at all strategic points in the town.