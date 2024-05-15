Live
Producer Rambhupal Reddy expresses joy as ‘Brahmachari’ receives positive response
Director Narsingh, known for his work in numerous short films under Adwitiya Entertainers, brings forth the laughter riot "Brahmachari" in Telangana dialect. Starring Mallesham, renowned for his YouTube short films, the movie hit theaters on the 10th of this month, garnering widespread popularity.
Producer Rambhupal Reddy expressed his joy, stating, "We aimed to deliver 'Brahmachari' as a wholesome family entertainer. Released across theaters in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Chennai, and Orissa, the film has received a warm reception. While its reception in rural areas has been exceptional, it faced limited screenings in Hyderabad. Nonetheless, it has found favor among audiences in multiplexes."
Reflecting on the film's success, Reddy added, "As a producer, witnessing the positive response to our debut venture brings immense satisfaction. Audiences who have watched the movie have echoed praise for its quality entertainment."
"Brahmachari" promises to continue tickling funny bones and delighting audiences with its comedic charm as it continues its theatrical run.