Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 17 August 2020

Petrol and Diesel prices today, 17 August 2020: The petrol and Theand diesel prices after remaining steady for a month have started increasing from Sunday. While on Monday, the fuel prices of petrol have seen a surge at four major cities. As the petrol prices in the metros hiked, diesel remained steady. Crude oil prices have rose in the international market. Brent crude rose 0.16 percent to $ 44.73 a barrel while WTI crude oil rose to 0.97 percent to $ 41.62 a barrel.

Going by prices, in the national capital Delhi, petrol prices are holding at Rs. 80.73 per litre with a hike of 16 paise and diesel prices steady at Rs. 73.56. The petrol prices in Hyderabad continued at Rs. 83.93 with a hike of 14 paise and diesel at Rs. 80.17.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 83.87 with a hike of 12 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 78.86. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol prices stood at Rs. 87.45 with a fall of 14 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 80.11.

City Petrol price per liter Diesel price per liter Hyderabad Rs. 83.93 Rs. 80.17 Delhi Rs. 80.73 Rs. 73.56 Chennai Rs. 83.87 Rs. 78.86 Mumbai Rs. 87.45 Rs. 80.11



