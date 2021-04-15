Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai slashes on 15 April 2021

Petrol and Diesel prices today 15 April 2021: Petrol and diesel prices in major cities on Thursday continued to be stable. The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at anytime as the petroleum companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates.

Going by the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 90.40 with a fall of 16 paise and diesel price at Rs. 80.73 with 14 paise fall. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 93.99 with a fall of 17 paise and diesel at Rs. 88.05 with 15 paise slash.



In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs at Rs. 92.43 with a fall of 28 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 85.75 with a slash of 26 paise. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per litre at Rs. 96.83 with a fall of 15 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 87.81 with 15 paise fall.



Petrol prices today in Bangalore is at Rs. 93.43 with a fall of 16 paise while diesel recorded at Rs. 85.60 with a fall of 15 paise.

