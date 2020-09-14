Petrol and diesel prices today slashes in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 14 September 2020

Petrol and Diesel prices today, 13 September 2020: Petrol and diesel prices on Monday have fell at all major cities in such as New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai with State-owned oil companies had been revising the prices based on crude oil prices in global markets.

As per the today's rates, petrol prices in Delhi is holding at Rs. 81.72 per litre with a fall of 13 paise and diesel prices at Rs. 72.78 with a fall of 15 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 85.93 with a fall of 15 paise and diesel at Rs. 79.32 with a decline of 17 paise.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 84.79 with a fall of 6 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 78.18 with a fall of 8 paise. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per liter at Rs. 88.38 with a fall of 13 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 79.29 with a fall of 16 paise.

City Petrol price per liter Diesel price per liter Hyderabad Rs. 85.93 Rs. 79.32 Delhi Rs. 81.72 Rs. 72.78 Chennai Rs. 84.79 Rs. 78.18 Mumbai Rs. 88.38 Rs. 79.29



