Petrol and diesel prices today slashes in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 17 September 2020

Petrol and Diesel prices today, 17 September 2020: Petrol and diesel prices have fell on Thursday after being stable yesterday. The state run oil companies have started decreasing fuel prices from the last week days. Petrol and diesel prices on Thursday are as follows.

As per the today's rates, petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 81.40 per litre with a fall of 15 paise and diesel prices at Rs. 72.37 with a decline of 19 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 85.60 with a decline of 15 paise and diesel is at Rs. 78.88 with a fall of 20 paise.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 84.44 with a fall of 20 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 77.73 with a fall of 24 paise. The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per liter at Rs. 88.07 with a fall of 14 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 78.85 with a fall of 20 paise.

Crude oil prices have moved up in the international market with brent crude oil rose by 1.04 percent to $ 40.95 a barrel and WTI crude oil rose by 1.23 percent to $ 38.75 a barrel. Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices fluctuate every day with petroleum companies retailers alter prices based on crude oil prices in the international market. Against this background prices may rise one day and may fall another day.