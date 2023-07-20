Live
- Vijayawada: Mythological drama presented to mark SVR’s death anniversary
- Hyderabad witnesses heavy rains on Thursday
- Heavy rains alert: BRAOU postpones exams scheduled on Thursday and Friday
- BJP leader condemns arrest of Union Minister and Telangana BJP Chief Kishan Reddy in Hyderabad
- Heavy rains: IMD-H issues Orange alert for Hyderabad
- Why trial exemption to Bajrang, Vinesh?
- Ongole: ACB nabs SI, constable red-handed
- State witnesses tremendous growth': YV Subba Reddy
- Vijayawada: Rs2.32 lakh certificates issued under Jagananna Suraksha
- Reading offers numerous benefits for a student’s overall growth
Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on July 20, 2023
Petrol and Diesel prices today, 20, July, 2023 Petrol price in Hyderabad is Rs. 119.49 per litre and diesel price at Rs. 105.65 per litre.
Petrol and diesel prices today, 20 July, 2023: Petrol and diesel prices today remained stable. Going by the fuel prices at major cities in the country today, the petrol price in Delhi is at Rs. 96.72 per litre and the diesel price at Rs. 89.62. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 109.66 per litre and the diesel price is at Rs. 97.82 per litre. The petrol price in Chennai per litre is Rs. 102.65 and the diesel is priced at Rs. 94.24 per litre.
In Mumbai, the petrol price per litre is Rs. 106.31 and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 97,28 per litre. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 101.94 per litre while diesel price remained at Rs. 87.89 per litre.
India is mainly dependent on crude oil imports for petrol and diesel. Hence crude prices affect petrol and diesel rates. However, other factors such as rising demand, government taxes, rupee-dollar depreciation and refinery concept ratio will also have an impact on domestic fuel prices.
The fuel prices mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time as the petroleum companies will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices.
|City
|Petrol price per litre
|Diesel Price per litre
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 109.67
|Rs. 97.82
|Delhi
|Rs. 96.72
|Rs. 89.62
|Chennai
|Rs. 102.63
|Rs. 94.24
|Mumbai
|Rs. 106.31
|Rs. 97.28
|Bangalore
|Rs. 101.94
|Rs. 87.89