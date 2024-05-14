3 Naxals killed in Gadchiroli gun battle

Mumbai: Three Naxalites, including two women, were killed in a gun battle with the police in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Monday afternoon after the former allegedly opened fire during a search operation.

According to the police, they had received credible information that some members of the Perimili Dalam were camping in a forest area near Katrangatta village in Bhamragad taluka. “They were there, with an aim to carry out subversive activities during the ongoing tactical counter-offensive campaign period,” said a senior police officer.

Subsequently two units of the police were dispatched to the forest, and while searches were being carried out by the team, the Naxals allegedly launched an attack around 1.30 pm.