Adding zing to carnival of democracy

The din and bustle over the Lok Sabha elections finally settled on Monday as voters exercised their franchise to pick their choices for 17 Lok Sabha seats and Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency without any hiccups across the State. The polling, preceded by the high-voltage campaigning by the sparring political parties – Cong, BJP and BRS recorded not-so-encouraging percentage across the state and appallingly, low percentage in the city despite authorities moving heaven and earth to boost voter turnout.

Voter apathy was more discernible in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. No prizes for figuring out the reasons for registering meagre voting percentage. While the aam aadmis from varied backgrounds walked into the polling booths in a slack manner, movers and shakers from diverse fields trooped into the designated polling booths located at upmarket areas to cast their votes. Netas of myriad hues, stars from tinsel town and biz biggies were the cynosure of all eyes at the voting centres and subsequently, star voters proudly flaunted their inked finger, much to the delight of scores of shutterbugs.