Voters from other states disappointed as train gets delayed
Train 20812 NED-Vskp from Huzur Sahib Nanded is supposed to arrive at 9 am on Monday but following the delay, it reaches Vizag at 5.20 pm
Visakhapatnam: The Railway department has failed in ferrying people coming from other states and districts to vote in Visakhapatnam.
The passengers, who are travelling in the superfast express, are expressing their anger as the train is delayed for hours.
The express is supposed to arrive at 9 am on Monday but following the delay, it did not reach Vizag till evening.
Train 20812 NED- Vskp exp runs from Huzur Sahib Nanded (NED) to Visakhapatnam junction(Vskp) on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday.
The train departs from NED at 4.30 pm and reaches Visakhapatnam at 9.10 am the next day.
Passengers said that the train which initially left five hours late was gradually delayed by nine hours. About 700 people are coming to Visakhapatnam to exercise their right to vote on the train.
They appealed to railway authorities to take necessary steps and increase the speed to cover the delay so that they reach Visakhapatnam in time. But finally, the train reached the destination at 5.20 pm.