Vijayawada region of CBSE stands second in the country

Hyderabad: With in a year of its inception, the Vijayawada region of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in its first results, has stood second to Trivandrum in overall pass percentage and overall girl pass percentages in classes 10 and 12.

In class 12, Trivandrum secured 99.91 per cent whereas the Vijayawada region (which includes Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) secured 99.04 per cent. Girls scored 91.25 per cent and boys scored 85.21 per cent. The same follows for class 10: Trivandrum secured 99.75 per cent whereas the Vijayawada region secured 99.60 per cent. A total of 45,669 students, including 25,010 boys and 20,659 girls, appeared for the CBSE class X. In terms of pass percentage, boys scored 99.48 and girls 99.64. Compared to last year, the overall pass percentage of class 12 students increased by 0.65 per cent as against 87.33 per cent last year. In class 10, it increased by 0.48 per cent, as against last year’s percentage of 93.12.

Meanwhile, most of the CBSE-affiliated schools in Telangana have reportedly secured the 100 percentile.

A senior officer of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Picket, said, “Around 119 students appeared for the class 12 exam, and all the students passed. In class 10, around 241 students appeared, and all students passed.

Riya Danish secured the first position by securing 96.8 per cent in class 12. Most of the girls secured more marks than boys, dominating all streams, including commerce, MPC, and humanities, and also in class 10, he added. Meanwhile, Kendriya Vidyalaya Bollarum secured 100 percentiles.