Jhansi helps in shifting a patient to hospital
When YSRCP Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha candidate Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi saw a youth with severe head injuries after falling on the road suffering from seizure, she extended support to the patient by shifting him to a hospital in her vehicle.
The kind gesture drew the attention of people as Jhansi Lakshmi led by example that it is the responsibility of everyone to help one another during dire need.
Jhansi, who went to Bheemili constituency on Monday afternoon to keep a watch on the polling exercise, stopped her vehicle after seeing a youth lying on the road.
As the young man was already bleeding from the head injury, he was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital in her vehicle for treatment. The patient was accompanied by his mother to the hospital.