Petrol, diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai hikes on 11 June 2021

Petrol prices today, 11 June 2021: Petrol prices and diesel prices have continued to hike today in all major cities across the country. The fuel prices are altered depending on the crude oil prices at the international market that impacts the domestic market. Moreover, economic growth also the reason for the rise and fall of petrol prices. The fuel prices vary from state to state depending on the taxes and freight charges.

The fuel rates mentioned below are due at 6 am and are subject to change at any time as the petroleum companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) will alter the fuel prices based on the crude oil prices.

Going by the prices, the petrol prices in Delhi are holding at Rs. 95.85 with a hike of 29 paise and diesel price at Rs. 86.75 with a hike of 27 paise. The petrol prices in Hyderabad remained at Rs. 99.82 with a hike of 31 paise and diesel at Rs. 94.57 with a hike of 31 paise.

The petrol price in Chennai per litre costs Rs. 97.19 with a hike of 25 paise and the diesel is priced at Rs. 91.42 with a hike of 27 paise The situation is similar in Mumbai with petrol price per litre at Rs. 102.04 with a hike of 28 paise and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 94.15 with a hike of 30 paise. Petrol prices today in Bangalore are at Rs. 99.05 with a hike of 30 paise while diesel recorded at Rs. 91.97 with a hike of 30 paise.

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Hyderabad Rs. 99.82 Rs. 94.57 Delhi Rs. 95.85 Rs. 86.75 Chennai Rs. 97.19 Rs. 92.42 Mumbai Rs 102.04 Rs. 94.15 Bangalore Rs 99.05 Rs 91.97



