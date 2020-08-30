Petrol prices hike and diesel prices remain steady today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai on 30 August 2020

Petrol and Diesel prices today, 30 August 2020: The petrol and diesel prices been on increasing side from last couple of weeks. On Sunday, the petrol prices have once again hiked at four major cities. However, diesel remained steady. Meanwhile, the crude oil prices have rose in the international market. Brent crude rose 0.16 percent to $ 44.73 a barrel while WTI crude oil rose to 0.97 percent to $ 41.62 a barrel.

Going by prices, in the national capital Delhi, petrol prices are holding at Rs. 82.04 per litre with an increase of 10 paise and diesel prices steady at Rs. 73.56. The petrol prices in Hyderabad continued to increase by 10 paise to Rs. 85.25 and diesel remained steady at Rs. 80.17.

In Chennai, the petrol price per litre costs Rs. 85.01 with ten paise hike and the diesel is priced at Rs. 78.86. The situation is similar in Mumbai with price per liter at Rs. 88.68 with 9 paise hike and the diesel prices remained at Rs. 80.11.

City Petrol price per liter Diesel price per liter Hyderabad Rs. 85.25 Rs. 80.17 Delhi Rs. 82.04 Rs. 73.56 Chennai Rs. 85.01 Rs. 78.86 Mumbai Rs. 88.68 Rs. 80.11



