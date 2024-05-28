Live
Just In
P&G Hygiene and Health Care appoints Mrinalini Srinivasan as new CFO
New Delhi: Procter & Gamble (P&G) Hygiene and Health Care on Tuesday announced the appointment of Mrinalini Srinivasan as the company's Chief Financial Officer from June 29.
She will be taking over the role from Prashant Bhatnagar, who will leave the company after about 28 years of service.
"This role gives me an opportunity to work with various stakeholders to bring our integrated growth strategy to life and delight our consumers with superior propositions. I look forward to contributing to the growth of P&G in India," Srinivasan said in a statement.
In her 16-year career, Mrinalini has held a variety of finance roles.
She joined P&G in 2008 and worked across three geographies -- Singapore, India, and Dubai, leading transformational projects and delivering outstanding results for several important P&G businesses, the company said.
An alumnus of FMS Delhi, Mrinalini currently leads Corporate Finance and is also the Executive Sponsor of Gender Equality for P&G India group.
Before this role, she was serving as the Senior Director, Sales Finance for P&G India.
She has also served as the Regional Business Planning Director for the Asia, Middle East and Africa businesses, and Finance Director for the Feminine Care business in India, the Middle East and Africa business based out of Dubai.