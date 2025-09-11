Live
- Weather office predicts heavy rain in North Bengal
- Coolie OTT Release: Rajinikanth Action Thriller Now Streaming on Prime Video
- Natural Lifestyle Tweaks To Reduce Gas And Bloating Effectively
- Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3 Debut With 5G in India, But Airtel Users Left Out
- CM Revanth Reddy likely to visit Medaram to review on development works
- Ditch the Bleach: 5 Safer and Smarter Ways to Keep Your Whites Bright
- Apple Extends Free Satellite Connectivity for iPhone 14 and 15 Users Until 2026
- Hyderabad Gold Rates Today: 24K ₹11,051 | 22K ₹10,130 – 11 Sept 2025
- Affordable Perfumes Brands in India Under ₹1000That Smell Like Luxury
- Urban Company IPO Day 2: Fully Subscribed, GMP ₹39
PhonePe inks pact with SIDBI
Highlights
New Delhi: Fintech major PhonePe on Wednesday signed an MoU with SIDBI to offer an end-to-end digital solution through the Udyam Assist Platform (UAP)...
New Delhi: Fintech major PhonePe on Wednesday signed an MoU with SIDBI to offer an end-to-end digital solution through the Udyam Assist Platform (UAP) to empower micro enterprises and merchants.
The collaboration aims to formalise Informal Micro Enterprises (IMEs) across India by providing them with digital-first Udyam Assist registration, which enables them to access benefits including government schemes, credit facilities, and the broader digital payments ecosystem. The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Jitan Ram Manjhi.
Next Story