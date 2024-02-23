  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

PhonePe unveils desi Indus Appstore

PhonePe unveils desi Indus Appstore
x
Highlights

New Delhi: The launch of indigenously-developed Indus Appstore is a historic moment for India, which will help the country leapfrog in the global...

New Delhi: The launch of indigenously-developed Indus Appstore is a historic moment for India, which will help the country leapfrog in the global digital economy, Union IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has stressed. PhonePe, setting a new global benchmark, has launched the Indus Appstore which aims to offer a diverse range of apps tailored to the needs and preferences of the Indian user, facilitating access to personalised, localised and contextual digital solutions. Speaking at a fireside chat during the event, Vaishnaw, said “It marks a remarkable day as we unveil the Indus Appstore, a platform that is not only made in India, but developed with the vision of empowering Indians,” the Minister said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X