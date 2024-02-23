PhonePe unveils desi Indus Appstore

New Delhi: The launch of indigenously-developed Indus Appstore is a historic moment for India, which will help the country leapfrog in the global digital economy, Union IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has stressed. PhonePe, setting a new global benchmark, has launched the Indus Appstore which aims to offer a diverse range of apps tailored to the needs and preferences of the Indian user, facilitating access to personalised, localised and contextual digital solutions. Speaking at a fireside chat during the event, Vaishnaw, said “It marks a remarkable day as we unveil the Indus Appstore, a platform that is not only made in India, but developed with the vision of empowering Indians,” the Minister said.

