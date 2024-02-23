Live
- Esri India, CKS to train 5 lakh students in geospatial tech skills in 5 yrs
- Lok Sabha elections dates are likely to be announced after March 13
- Delhi High Court dismisses plea to offer prayers at demolished 600-yr-old mosque on Shab-e-Barat
- BJP protests in Karnataka Assembly against Siddaramaiah govt's resolution
- UPA govt refused to hike Karnataka’s share from 30% to 40%: BJP
- MEA responds to Indians caught in conflict in Russia, urges caution
- IIT Bombay’s new low-cost, thin coating material can reduce record heat
- Elon Musk says Gmail’s alternative Xmail is coming soon
- Goa AAP MLA demands dropping of cases against ‘mob’ involved in attacking BJP minister
- Six killed in millitary, NPA rebels clash in Philippines
Just In
PhonePe unveils desi Indus Appstore
Highlights
New Delhi: The launch of indigenously-developed Indus Appstore is a historic moment for India, which will help the country leapfrog in the global...
New Delhi: The launch of indigenously-developed Indus Appstore is a historic moment for India, which will help the country leapfrog in the global digital economy, Union IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has stressed. PhonePe, setting a new global benchmark, has launched the Indus Appstore which aims to offer a diverse range of apps tailored to the needs and preferences of the Indian user, facilitating access to personalised, localised and contextual digital solutions. Speaking at a fireside chat during the event, Vaishnaw, said “It marks a remarkable day as we unveil the Indus Appstore, a platform that is not only made in India, but developed with the vision of empowering Indians,” the Minister said.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS