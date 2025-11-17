PhysicsWallah IPO Listing Today: GMP, Price, Subscription

PhysicsWallah Ltd will list its shares on Tuesday, 18 November 2025.

The IPO saw a decent response from investors.

PhysicsWallah shares will be listed on both BSE and NSE.

The IPO was open from 11–13 November, and allotment took place on 14 November.

What BSE Said

BSE released a notice saying that the shares of PhysicsWallah Limited will be listed and admitted for trading soon.

PhysicsWallah IPO GMP Today

Market experts say the GMP (Grey Market Premium) for PhysicsWallah today is ₹9 per share.

This means PhysicsWallah shares are trading ₹9 higher than the IPO issue price in the grey market.

Based on the ₹9 GMP, the expected listing price is around ₹118 per share, which is an 8% premium over the IPO price of ₹109.

IPO Size and Price Band

PhysicsWallah raised ₹3,480.71 crore through the IPO.

This included:

Fresh issue: 28.45 crore shares worth ₹3,100.71 crore

OFS: 3.49 crore shares worth ₹380 crore

The IPO price band was ₹103–₹109 per share.

Subscription Details

The PhysicsWallah IPO was subscribed 1.81 times overall.

Retail Investors (RII): 1.06 times

NII segment: 0.48 times (48%)

QIBs: 2.70 times

Lead Manager & Registrar

Lead Manager: Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd

Registrar: MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd