Pi Oncology Services, is transforming cancer care with its Chemotherapy at home services!

Pi Oncology (Cancer Care) - a trailblazer in the realm of oncology, is transforming cancer treatment by unveiling Cancer Care at Home, for the first time in the country. This groundbreaking initiative offers round-the-clock, personalized cancer care across Hyderabad. Patients in need of chemotherapy, breast cancer screening, or cancer-related vaccinations can now receive top-tier medical care within the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need for stressful hospital visits.

Traditional hospital settings can be overwhelming for cancer patients, often reviving distressing memories and adding to their emotional burden. Cancer Care services at Home, offers a compassionate alternative, delivering medical excellence in a familiar and soothing environment, surrounded by loved ones.

Emotional well-being plays a crucial role in fighting cancer, and receiving treatment at home fosters positivity and comfort, says Dr. Bharat Patodiya, Founder & Director, Chief Medical Oncologist, Pi Cancer Care; Beyond emotional relief, home-based cancer care eliminates the discomfort of commuting, reduces hospital wait times, and significantly lowers treatment costs, making quality care more accessible and stress-free, he adds.

Patients requiring chemotherapy benefit from lab draws and telehealth consultations right at home. A dedicated nursing team ensures seamless administration of chemo sessions while continuously monitoring the patient’s condition, delivering hospital-level care in a private and peaceful setting. The team is equipped with novel digital device which reports 5 main health parameters directly to doctor.

The breast cancer screenings is conducted by a team of skilled personals along with necessary follow-up procedures are prescribed based on the reports. Pi Cancer Care administers cancer-related vaccinations at home, ensuring that recipients are monitored for 30 minutes post-vaccination to manage any potential reactions.

With Pi Cancer Care, patients receive world-class cancer treatment without stepping out of their comfort zone. This dignified, accessible, and patient-centric cancer care, makes the journey to recovery smoother and more reassuring, says Dr Bharat Patodiya, Founder & Director, Chief Medical Oncologist, Pi Cancer Care.