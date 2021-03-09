X
Pilots & cabin crew members will not fly aircraft for 48 hours after receiving COVID vaccination: DGCA

Directorate General of civil aviation (DGCA) has said that pilots and cabin crew members will not fly aircraft for 48 hours after receiving COVID vaccination. DGCA has released a set of guidelines for the aircrew flying after receiving a jab.

As per the guidelines, they will be monitored for 30 minutes at the vaccination centre for any anaphylactic or idiosyncratic reaction.

In case the aircrew experiences any symptoms after 48 hours of the vaccination, a physician or company doctor will review their condition. DGCA said, such pilots, can be declared fit for flying duties, provided they are asymptomatic without any medications and a medical cure certificate to this effect to be obtained.

The DGCA said if the medical unfitness period post-COVID-19 exhibition is more than 14 days, then a special medication examination will be required to ascertain fitness for flying.

