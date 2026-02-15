T20 WC: Forde credits moisture, early reading for Windies’ control after restricting Nepal to 133

West Indies pacer Matthew Forde said he sensed assistance in the surface from the moment he arrived at the venue, a reading that proved decisive as the Caribbean side restricted Nepal to 133/8 in their Group C fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Forde delivered one of the most economical spells of the innings, finishing with 1/10 from his four overs, including a wicket-maiden during a crippling powerplay that left Nepal at 22/3 after six overs, the lowest powerplay total of the tournament.

Reflecting on the conditions, Forde revealed that the early signs were evident even before the first ball was bowled.

“When I first got to the ground, there was a bit of moisture in the outfield, so I immediately said to a couple of my teammates, 'Well, I think that it's gonna do a bit more today in the pitch because there's a bit of moisture in the ground.'”

The hint of dampness translated into grip and subtle movement off the surface, allowing West Indies’ bowlers to maintain control from the outset. Forde extracted seam movement to trouble the top order and trapped Rohit Paudel lbw in a pivotal moment during the powerplay. His probing lengths and disciplined lines ensured Nepal struggled to find fluency in the early overs.

The 22-year-old explained that his role within the side is clearly defined: to attack up front and exploit whatever assistance is on offer before conditions settle.

“Yeah, for me personally, the team lets me bowl my overs upfront, just to get them out of the way. So, yeah, if there's anything on the surface, you can guarantee that it's four up front.”

That strategy paid dividends as the West Indies dismantled Nepal’s top order. While Dipendra Singh Airee mounted a recovery with a fighting 58 and Sompal Kami provided late impetus, Nepal were forced to rebuild from a position of deep trouble.

Forde’s animated appeal after pinning Paudel lbw also caught attention. Asked about the exuberant celebration, he credited an English fast-bowling great for the inspiration.

“I was a big fan of Stuart Broad. I used to watch him a lot as a kid, so, you know, that's where I got it from. It's something that just comes naturally; I've been doing it from youth cricket.”

The spell laid the foundation for the West Indies’ control of the innings, even as Nepal rallied late with 65 runs coming in the final five overs. Jason Holder’s four-wicket haul ultimately ensured the recovery did not spiral further. Assessing the target ahead of the chase, Forde expressed satisfaction with the overall effort.

“Yeah, if we turned up to the ground and they asked us if we wanted to restrict Nepal for 130, I think we would take that any given day.”