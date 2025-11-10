  1. Home
Pine Labs IPO Day 2: Latest Updates

  • Updated: by
  • 2025-11-10 08:00:48.0
Get the latest update on Pine Labs IPO Day 2. See subscription status, retail interest, and company overview.

The Pine Labs IPO is on its second day, 10 November 2025. On day 1, it was subscribed 0.13 times. Retail investors showed the most interest. The IPO will close on 11 November 2025.

IPO Details

The IPO has a fresh issue and an offer for sale. It is expected to list on 14 November 2025. Axis Capital, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, and Jefferies are lead managers. MUFG Intime India is the registrar.

Subscription

Retail investors are the most active. Employees also showed strong interest. Overall, subscription is growing slowly.

Fund Use

Money from the fresh issue will repay debt, expand abroad, buy IT assets, improve technology, and fund cloud infrastructure. Some will be used for general purposes.

About Pine Labs

Pine Labs is a platform for digital payments, loyalty, and credit. It works in India and other countries. In FY 2025, it handled over 5.68 billion transactions.

