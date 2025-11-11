Pine Labs IPO GMP Today: Subscription Status, Allotment Date & Listing Details

The Pine Labs IPO was subscribed 57% by the end of bidding on November 11. Retail investors showed strong interest with 98% subscription. Institutional buyers subscribed 64%, and non-institutional investors only 14%. The price band was between ₹210 and ₹221 per share.

Fund Use and Company Info

Pine Labs plans to use the IPO money to repay debt and invest in technology and subsidiaries. Some funds will also go toward future acquisitions and general business needs. The company is known for its digital payment and POS solutions for merchants and brands.

Allotment and Listing

IPO allotment results will be announced on November 12, and shares will list on November 14. Investors can check their allotment on the KFin Technologies, BSE, or NSE websites using their PAN or application number.

Grey Market Premium (GMP)

Pine Labs shares are trading in the grey market at about ₹221, close to the top of the price band. This means there is no major premium or discount. The grey market shows a neutral to slightly positive mood among investors.

Market View

Experts say the flat GMP reflects a balanced outlook. Investors believe in Pine Labs’ strong business but are cautious about its valuation. The final listing price will depend on demand from big institutional buyers before the market debut.