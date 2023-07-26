Live
- Bangladesh's dengue death toll hits 201
- Rains continue to lash Vizag
- Samsung unlocks new era of foldables, launches new Galaxy watch, tablets
- Petrol is cheaper than Tomatoes, Green chillies bring tears in Tirupati
- Sai Dharam Tej says about his experiences of ‘Bro’
- Karnataka minister and TTD EO review the progress of the pilgrim complex works
- TS agriculture delegation meets Prof Swaminathan
- TSRTC introduces T9-30 ticket, passengers can travel 30 km radius for 12 hours
- Indian Navy Quiz G20 THINQ
- Moderate to heavy rains lash AP
PL First Cut – Axis Bank Q1FY24 – *Gaurav Jani – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd*
Axis Bank Q1FY24 – Margins higher to PLe by 17bps; miss on core PAT by 11% due to opex drag; asset quality in-line
--NII was ahead at Rs119.6bn (PLe Rs116bn) as NIM was better while loan growth was in-line
--NIM (calc.) was a beat at 4.17% (PLe 4.0%) mainly led by better yields
--Loan growth came in as expected at 22.4% YoY and 1.6% QoQ while lower deposit growth at 17.2% YoY (PLe 20%) also contributed to better NIM
--Loan growth was led by SME (8% QoQ), while retail and corporate clocked a growth of 2% QoQ.
--Deposits accretion was softer at (-0.6% QoQ) as CASA de-grew by 4% QoQ while TD grew by 2.5% QoQ. Retail TD saw higher growth of 4.5% QoQ/11.6% YoY.
--Other income was higher at Rs50.9bn (PLe Rs48bn) due to higher treasury gains; while fees was a tad lower
--Opex was 14% higher to PLe at Rs82.3bn due to both higher staff cost and other opex.
--Led by miss on opex, PPoP was lower at Rs88.1bn (PLe Rs92.2bn) while core PPoP was 9% lower to PLe
--Asset quality was largely in-line; GNPA/NNPA was 2.0%/0.42% while PCR was steady QoQ at 80%.
--Gross slippages were lower at Rs39.9bn (PLe Rs38.1bn), while recoveries at Rs23bn (PLe Rs22bn). Write-offs were higher at Rs21bn (Rs15bn)
--Provisions too were in-line at Rs10.3bn (PLe Rs10.0bn)
-- PAT was a miss at Rs58bn (PLe Rs61.7bn) while core PAT at Rs54.1bn was 11% below PLe
--The stock trades at P/ABV of 1.8x on FY25E ABV