Live
- Kharge slams BJP, BJD at Odisha Bachao Samavesh in Bhubaneswar
- India expected to become third-largest economy in next 3 years: FinMin
- Himachal mulls to bring law to curb corruption: Sukhu
- Chief Minister Siddaramaiah lashes out at BJP-RSS
- GAIL Q3 profit flares up to Rs 2,842.62 crore, interim dividend declared
- Futuristic innovations changing the whisky market in 2024
- Delhi HC orders WhatsApp, Telegram to remove fraudulent groups misusing VC firms' trademarks
- Raj govt fixes website bugs exposing residents’ sensitive Jan Aadhaar info
- Maha set for RS polls to 6 seats amid a splintered political spectrum
- MVA calls Nitish Kumar ‘biggest Palturam’; exit won’t impact INDIA bloc
Just In
PL First Cut - BPCL Q3FY24: GRM comes in above estimates at US$13.3/bbl
Highlights
PL First Cut – Swarnendu Bhushan – Co-Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
PL First Cut – Swarnendu Bhushan – Co-Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
BPCL Q3FY24 First Cut: GRM comes in above estimates at US$13.3/bbl
(CMP: Rs493 | MCap: Rs1,067bn | Rating – Sell)
# BPCL reported better than expected results with EBITDA/PAT of Rs62.3bn (-52%QoQ; PLe:Rs59.9 bn) and Rs34bn (-60%QQ; PLe: Rs29.5bn).
# Refining throughput at 9.9 mmt was up 5% QoQ (PLe: 9.5mmt) and marketing sales grew 6% QoQ to 12.9mmt (PLe:12.9 mmt)
#GRMs as per our calculations came in at US$13.3/bbl, above PLe of US$10.2/bbl.
# Marketing GM as per our calculations came in at Rs3.5/litre (PLe: Rs3.6/litre).
The stock is currently trading at 1.5/1.3x FY25/26 PBV
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS