  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

PL First Cut – KEI Ind. Q2FY24

PL First Cut – KEI Ind. Q2FY24
x

Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

Highlights

PL First Cut – KEI Ind. Q2FY24 – Praveen Sahay – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

PL First Cut – KEI Ind. Q2FY24 – Praveen Sahay – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

KEI Ind. Q2FY24 First cut: Result above expectations

(CMP: Rs2,402 | MCap: Rs 216.2bn | BUY)

➡️ Revenue grew by 21.1% YoY to Rs19.4bn (PLe: Rs18.3bn, Cons. Est. 18.6), 6% above our estimates & 5.3% above consensus. The revenue growth was driven by EHV segment, reported growth of 300% YoY (contributes 10.3% revenue) and Housing & Winding wire cables (contributes 32.3% revenue), reported 20.5% YoY growth.

➡️ Gross margins expanded by 110bps YoY to 24.1%.

➡️ EBITDA grew by 27% YoY to Rs2.0bn (PLe: Rs 1.9bn), 5.2% above consensus est. of Rs1.9bn. EBITDA margin expanded by 50bps YoY to 10.5%. (PLe:10.6% & Cons. est. 10.4%).

➡️ PAT grew by 31.2% YoY to Rs1.4bn (PLe: Rs1.3bn), 7.6% above cons. est. on account of higher other income and decrease in interest expenses.

➡️ Cables revenues grew by 22.2% YoY to Rs17.7bn. EBIT grew by 52.2% YoY to Rs1.9bn with margin expanded by 210bps YoY to 10.8%.

➡️ Stainless Steel Wires revenues decline by 19.6% YoY to Rs590mn. EBIT decline by 19% YoY to Rs36mn, with margin remaining constant at 6.1%.

➡️ EPC revenues grew by 195% YoY to Rs3.1bn. EBIT reach to Rs314mn, with margin contracted by 400bps YoY to 10%.

➡️ Revenue through Dealer/ Distribution contributed 47.4% of total revenue in Q2FY24. The revenue through Dealer/ Distribution grew by 14.2% YoY in Q2FY24. The total active working dealer was 1,950.

➡️ Order book stands at Rs33bn and net cash of Rs 4.4bn.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X