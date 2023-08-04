Live
- Several steps taken to increase organ donations says Mansukh Mandaviya
- Admission refused under EWS category: HC seeks 2 private schools’ response
- Delhi Metro extends UPI payment facility across entire network
- ‘Red diary’ can’t be more authentic proof of Raj govt’s corruption: BJP
- Lucknow emerging as industrial & logistic hub: CBRE
- Delhi HC allows Tihar Jail superintendent's plea to produce Yasin Malik via video conference
- APCOB played a crucial role for unliftment of farmers, says YS Jagan
- Apple surpasses 1 billion paid subscriptions across its services
- Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, EC in PIL against Oppn parties using acronym 'INDIA'
- Supreme Court adjourns Manish Sisodia's interim bail plea
PL First Cut – LICHF Q1FY24 – Gaurav Jani – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
LICHF Q1FY24-Mixed quarter; higher NII/NIM drove PAT beat of 10% but AuM growth and asset quality disappoint
--NII was better at Rs22.1bn (PLe Rs20.4bn) driven by higher NIM as loan growth was a miss
--NIM was ahead at 3.33% (PLe 3.06%) led by better loan yields at 10.1% (PLe 9.8%). Funding cost was 7.7%
--Loan growth was lower at 8.1% YoY (PLe 9%); disbursals were a miss at Rs108.6bn (PLe Rs133bn) offset by lesser repayments at Rs94.6bn (PLe Rs96.3bn).
--Individual growth was 9% YoY while project loans de-grew by 9% YoY
--Opex was a miss at Rs2.4bn (PLe Rs2.1bn) due to employee expenses and other opex
--PPoP was higher than 8% to PLe at Rs2bn (PLe Rs1.86bn) led by better NII
--Asset quality disappointed; stage-2/stage-3 increased QoQ by 49/55bps to 5.7%/5.0%.
--There was a 537mn write-back in stage-2 ECL while stage-2 ECL rose by Rs4.12bn QoQ probably due to write-offs
--Provisions were Rs3.6bn (PLe Rs3.75bn). PCR dipped QoQ from 44.4% to 42.2%.
--PAT beat estimates at Rs13.2bn (PLe Rs12.0bn).
--The stock trades at 0.8x FY25E ABV.