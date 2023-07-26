Live
- Creative synergies that have made history in the Hindi film industry
- ‘Bro’ tickets getting sold as hotcakes; proves Power Star stamina
- The power of experimental learning in developing soft skills
- Godavari river overflows at Bhadrachalam, first warning issued
- It's a celebration time for cricket enthusiasts
- Dhoni’s debut production “LGM – Let’s Get Married” clears censor with clean U
- 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Contestants enter new magical garden abandoning all diplomacy
- Official: Ram Charan to release ‘Bholaa Shankar’ theatrical trailer
- Janhvi expresses gratitude towards Sajid Nadiadwala for giving her ‘Bawaal’
- America Tops in Indian Students’ Abroad Studies Loan
Just In
Creative synergies that have made history in the Hindi film industry
‘Bro’ tickets getting sold as hotcakes; proves Power Star stamina
The power of experimental learning in developing soft skills
Godavari river overflows at Bhadrachalam, first warning issued
It's a celebration time for cricket enthusiasts
Dhoni’s debut production “LGM – Let’s Get Married” clears censor with clean U
PL First Cut – Praj Industries Q1FY24
PL First Cut – Praj Industries Q1FY24 – *Amit Anwani – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd*
PL First Cut – Praj Industries Q1FY24 – *Amit Anwani – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd*
Praj Industries Q1FY24- First Cut- Revenue below estimates; while beat on margins
Result Summary
✳️Praj reported consolidated revenue of Rs7.4bn, flat YoY (vs PLe ~Rs9bn and consensus estimates of Rs8.7bn), on back of continued execution of opening order book (Rs34.1bn as on Q4FY23).
✳️Gross margins came in at 40.3% vs 35.2% in Q1FY23, likely due to business mix and normalizing commodity prices
✳️EBITDA grew 35.6% YoY to Rs713mn (PLe ~Rs794mn and consensus estimate of Rs792mn), with EBITDA margin expanding by 250bps YoY to 9.7% (PL estimate of 8.8%), despite factoring in higher employee cost (up 16% YoY) and other expenses (up ~8%, YoY).
✳️PAT grew ~42.2% YoY to Rs587mn (vs PLe Rs593mn and consensus estimate of Rs586mn) aided by higher other income (up 85.6% to Rs163mn).
✳️The stock is currently trading at PE of 24.9x/23.1x FY24/25E. We have Buy rating on stock with TP of Rs475