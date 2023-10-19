Live
- Australian unemployment falls to 3.6%
- I follow forget and forgive, want to leave CM's post, but it's not leaving me: Gehlot
- Rosneft CEO speaks at opening of Fifth Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum in Beijing
- Google partners FACE to combat predatory digital lending apps in India
- Bengal pollution board relaxes decibel limit for firecrackers
- Men's ODI WC: Batting well in middle-overs important for making big scores, says Shubman Gill
- Coal Ministry achieves 500 mn tonnes transportation in first half of 2023-24
- Tesla joins GM, Ford in slowing EV factory ramp as demand fears spread
- AP High Court adjourns Naidu bail plea in Skill Development case
- I-T searches 15 locations linked to Yatharth Hospital in Delhi-NCR, UP
Just In
PL First Cut – UTI AMC Q2FY24
PL First Cut – UTI AMC Q2FY24 – Gaurav Jani – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
UTI AMC Q2FY24 – Core earnings miss led by fall in equity yields; tax rate was also lower
◼️QAAuM came in a tad lower (-0.3%) at R2669bn, +7.6% QoQ
◼️Revenue was a miss at Rs2.91bn (PLe Rs3.01bn) and consol annualised yields were lower at 44bps (PLe 45bps)
◼️MF fees were up by 1.8% QoQ to Rs2.24bn while equity grew by 8.2%
◼️MF yields dipped by ~2bps QoQ driven by ~5bps fall in computed equity yields
◼️Opex was 1.6% lower to PLe at Rs1.86bn largely led by other opex
◼️Operating income at Rs1.06bn was a 5.7% miss to PLe of Rs0.8bn resulting in operating yields at 16bps (PLe 17bps)
◼️Other income was ahead at Rs1.14bn (PLe Rs1.0bn)
◼️Tax rate was lower at 16.8% (PLe 22%) leading to in-line core PAT at Rs880mn (PLe Rs876mn)
◼️PAT was Rs1.83bn (PLe Rs1.66bn) owing higher other income and lower tax rate.
◼️The stock trades at ~15x FY25E core EPS.