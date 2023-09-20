PL Sector Update - Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers - Weekly Update - Crop acreages marginally up +0.3% YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 13th Sep'23 down 10% YoY

Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers – Swarnendu Bhushan – Co Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

Weekly Update – Crop acreages marginally up +0.3% YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 13th Sep’23 down 10% YoY

§ Crop Acreages as on 15th Sep’23: marginally up +0.3% YoY.

§ Rainfall as on 13th Sep’23 down 10% YoY

§ Water Reservoir levels as on 14th Sep’23- down 23% YoY; South India remains lower

§ Russian sellers stop fertilizer discount to India, sources say

§ Kharif rice production unlikely to fall but pulses, oilseeds output may drop on lower acreage

§ Dhanuka Agritech introduces ‘Tizom’ herbicide for sugarcane

§ As with soybeans and corn, Brazil ready to unseat US as world's top cotton exporter

Exhibit 1: Crop Acreages as on 15th Sep’23; marginally up +0.3%YoY

(Lac Ha) Till 08th Sep Till 15th Sep Crops In 2023 In 2023 YoY % In 2023 In 2022 YoY % WoW% Rice 403.4 392.8 2.7% 409.4 398.6 2.7% 1.5% Pulses 119.9 131.2 -8.6% 121.0 127.6 -5.2% 0.9% Coarse Cereals 182.2 181.2 0.5% 183.1 181.5 0.9% 0.5% Oilseeds 191.5 193.3 -0.9% 192.2 194.3 -1.1% 0.4% Sugarcane 59.9 55.7 7.7% 59.9 55.7 7.7% 0.0% Jute & Mesta 6.6 7.0 -5.7% 6.6 7.0 -5.7% 0.2% Cotton 125.0 126.9 -1.5% 123.2 127.3 -3.2% -1.4% Total 1088.5 1088.0 0.0% 1095.4 1091.9 0.3% 0.6% Incremental WoW 10.7 14.8 38.4% 6.9 3.9 -44.2%



Source: Agricoop, PL

Exhibit 2: Rainfall as on 13th Sep’23 down 10% YoY

Week ending Date % Deviation from Normal Country as a whole Northwest India Central India South Peninsula Northeast & East India 31-May-23 22.0 337.0 13.0 (24.0) (45.0) 07-Jun-23 (57.0) 69.0 (71.0) (63.0) (84.0) 14-Jun-23 (53.0) (20.0) (73.0) (54.0) (48.0) 21-Jun-23 (33.0) 37.0 (60.0) (58.0) (18.0) 28-Jun-23 (16.0) 42.0 (17.0) (45.0) (21.0) 05-July-23 (7.0) 37.0 (6.0) (32.0) (17.0) 12-July-23 2.0 59.0 4.0 (23.0) (19.0) 19-July-23 2.0 46.0 8.0 (19.0) (19.0) 26-July-23 5.0 34.0 14.0 2.0 (25.0) 02-Aug-23 4.0 26.0 13.0 2.0 (24.0) 09-Aug-23 0.0 18.0 7.0 (7.0) (19.0) 16-Aug-23 (6.0) 10.0 (3.0) (12.0) (19.0) 23-Aug-23 (7.0) 8.0 (4.0) (15.0) (19.0) 30-Aug-23 (9.0) 4.0 (10.0) (17.0) (16.0) 06-Sep-23 (11.0) (2.0) (12.0) (11.0) (19.0) 13-Sep-23 (10.0) (1.0) (9.0) (10.0) (19.0)

Source: IMD, PL

Exhibit 3: Water Reservoir table as on 14th Sep’23: down 23% YoY; South India remains lower

Reservoir levels Current Year Last Year Avg. of last 10 years All India 66% 86% 74% North India 81% 86% 82% East India 59% 65% 69% West India 74% 92% 73% Central India 76% 82% 79% South India 48% 92% 71%

Source: CWC, PL

Exhibit 4: Weekly Crop Prices continues to be remunerative YoY.

Crops(RS/Qntl) 1st Week Sep'23 2nd Week Sep'23 3rd Week Sep'23 3rd Week Sep'22 YoY(%) WoW(%) Avg. Aug'23 Change (%) Wheat 2,569 2,557 2,601 2,472 5.2% 1.7% 3,353 -22.4% Jowar (Sorghum) 3,366 3,256 3,527 2,361 49.4% 8.3% 3,395 3.9% Bajra (Pearl Millet) 2,175 2,350 2,379 1,907 24.8% 1.3% 2,200 8.2%





