PL Sector Update - Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers - Weekly Update - Crop acreages marginally up +0.3% YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 13th Sep'23 down 10% YoY

Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
Highlights

Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers – Swarnendu Bhushan – Co Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

Weekly Update – Crop acreages marginally up +0.3% YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 13th Sep’23 down 10% YoY

§ Crop Acreages as on 15th Sep’23: marginally up +0.3% YoY.

§ Rainfall as on 13th Sep’23 down 10% YoY

§ Water Reservoir levels as on 14th Sep’23- down 23% YoY; South India remains lower

§ Russian sellers stop fertilizer discount to India, sources say

§ Kharif rice production unlikely to fall but pulses, oilseeds output may drop on lower acreage

§ Dhanuka Agritech introduces ‘Tizom’ herbicide for sugarcane

§ As with soybeans and corn, Brazil ready to unseat US as world's top cotton exporter

Exhibit 1: Crop Acreages as on 15th Sep’23; marginally up +0.3%YoY

(Lac Ha)

Till 08th Sep

Till 15th Sep

Crops

In 2023

In 2023

YoY %

In 2023

In 2022

YoY %

WoW%

Rice

403.4

392.8

2.7%

409.4

398.6

2.7%

1.5%

Pulses

119.9

131.2

-8.6%

121.0

127.6

-5.2%

0.9%

Coarse Cereals

182.2

181.2

0.5%

183.1

181.5

0.9%

0.5%

Oilseeds

191.5

193.3

-0.9%

192.2

194.3

-1.1%

0.4%

Sugarcane

59.9

55.7

7.7%

59.9

55.7

7.7%

0.0%

Jute & Mesta

6.6

7.0

-5.7%

6.6

7.0

-5.7%

0.2%

Cotton

125.0

126.9

-1.5%

123.2

127.3

-3.2%

-1.4%

Total

1088.5

1088.0

0.0%

1095.4

1091.9

0.3%

0.6%

Incremental WoW

10.7

14.8

38.4%

6.9

3.9

-44.2%


Source: Agricoop, PL

Exhibit 2: Rainfall as on 13th Sep’23 down 10% YoY

Week ending

Date

% Deviation from Normal

Country as a whole

Northwest India

Central India

South Peninsula

Northeast & East India

31-May-23

22.0

337.0

13.0

(24.0)

(45.0)

07-Jun-23

(57.0)

69.0

(71.0)

(63.0)

(84.0)

14-Jun-23

(53.0)

(20.0)

(73.0)

(54.0)

(48.0)

21-Jun-23

(33.0)

37.0

(60.0)

(58.0)

(18.0)

28-Jun-23

(16.0)

42.0

(17.0)

(45.0)

(21.0)

05-July-23

(7.0)

37.0

(6.0)

(32.0)

(17.0)

12-July-23

2.0

59.0

4.0

(23.0)

(19.0)

19-July-23

2.0

46.0

8.0

(19.0)

(19.0)

26-July-23

5.0

34.0

14.0

2.0

(25.0)

02-Aug-23

4.0

26.0

13.0

2.0

(24.0)

09-Aug-23

0.0

18.0

7.0

(7.0)

(19.0)

16-Aug-23

(6.0)

10.0

(3.0)

(12.0)

(19.0)

23-Aug-23

(7.0)

8.0

(4.0)

(15.0)

(19.0)

30-Aug-23

(9.0)

4.0

(10.0)

(17.0)

(16.0)

06-Sep-23

(11.0)

(2.0)

(12.0)

(11.0)

(19.0)

13-Sep-23

(10.0)

(1.0)

(9.0)

(10.0)

(19.0)

Source: IMD, PL

Exhibit 3: Water Reservoir table as on 14th Sep’23: down 23% YoY; South India remains lower

Reservoir levels

Current Year

Last Year

Avg. of last 10 years

All India

66%

86%

74%

North India

81%

86%

82%

East India

59%

65%

69%

West India

74%

92%

73%

Central India

76%

82%

79%

South India

48%

92%

71%

Source: CWC, PL

Exhibit 4: Weekly Crop Prices continues to be remunerative YoY.

Crops(RS/Qntl)

1st Week Sep'23

2nd Week Sep'23

3rd Week Sep'23

3rd Week Sep'22

YoY(%)

WoW(%)

Avg. Aug'23

Change (%)

Wheat

2,569

2,557

2,601

2,472

5.2%

1.7%

3,353

-22.4%

Jowar (Sorghum)

3,366

3,256

3,527

2,361

49.4%

8.3%

3,395

3.9%

Bajra (Pearl Millet)

2,175

2,350

2,379

1,907

24.8%

1.3%

2,200

8.2%



