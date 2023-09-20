Live
- High alert issued at AOB amid Maoists annual Varotsavams from tomorrow
- Rail coach restaurant inaugurated in Vijayawada
- Chandrayaan-3 Vinayaka pandal big hit in Mahbubnagar
- PL Technical Research: BUY ITC - TECHNICAL PICK
- The iPhone 15 phones charging speed will leave you stunned
- IISER Bhopal team conducts genome sequencing of Indian gooseberry plant
- Machilipatnam: Re-verification of deleted voters completed
- Four electrocuted while putting up KTR welcome flexi in Qutbullapur
- Karimnagar: Bharosa’s Bluetooth for blind
- Reservation will be BJP’s biggest boon to women: Jayashree
Just In
PL Sector Update - Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers - Weekly Update - Crop acreages marginally up +0.3% YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 13th Sep'23 down 10% YoY
Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers – Swarnendu Bhushan – Co Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
Agro Chemicals & Fertilizers – Swarnendu Bhushan – Co Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
Weekly Update – Crop acreages marginally up +0.3% YoY; Cumulative rainfall as on 13th Sep’23 down 10% YoY
§ Crop Acreages as on 15th Sep’23: marginally up +0.3% YoY.
§ Rainfall as on 13th Sep’23 down 10% YoY
§ Water Reservoir levels as on 14th Sep’23- down 23% YoY; South India remains lower
§ Russian sellers stop fertilizer discount to India, sources say
§ Kharif rice production unlikely to fall but pulses, oilseeds output may drop on lower acreage
§ Dhanuka Agritech introduces ‘Tizom’ herbicide for sugarcane
§ As with soybeans and corn, Brazil ready to unseat US as world's top cotton exporter
Exhibit 1: Crop Acreages as on 15th Sep’23; marginally up +0.3%YoY
(Lac Ha)
Till 08th Sep
Till 15th Sep
Crops
In 2023
In 2023
YoY %
In 2023
In 2022
YoY %
WoW%
Rice
403.4
392.8
2.7%
409.4
398.6
2.7%
1.5%
Pulses
119.9
131.2
-8.6%
121.0
127.6
-5.2%
0.9%
Coarse Cereals
182.2
181.2
0.5%
183.1
181.5
0.9%
0.5%
Oilseeds
191.5
193.3
-0.9%
192.2
194.3
-1.1%
0.4%
Sugarcane
59.9
55.7
7.7%
59.9
55.7
7.7%
0.0%
Jute & Mesta
6.6
7.0
-5.7%
6.6
7.0
-5.7%
0.2%
Cotton
125.0
126.9
-1.5%
123.2
127.3
-3.2%
-1.4%
Total
1088.5
1088.0
0.0%
1095.4
1091.9
0.3%
0.6%
Incremental WoW
10.7
14.8
38.4%
6.9
3.9
-44.2%
Source: Agricoop, PL
Exhibit 2: Rainfall as on 13th Sep’23 down 10% YoY
Week ending
Date
% Deviation from Normal
Country as a whole
Northwest India
Central India
South Peninsula
Northeast & East India
31-May-23
22.0
337.0
13.0
(24.0)
(45.0)
07-Jun-23
(57.0)
69.0
(71.0)
(63.0)
(84.0)
14-Jun-23
(53.0)
(20.0)
(73.0)
(54.0)
(48.0)
21-Jun-23
(33.0)
37.0
(60.0)
(58.0)
(18.0)
28-Jun-23
(16.0)
42.0
(17.0)
(45.0)
(21.0)
05-July-23
(7.0)
37.0
(6.0)
(32.0)
(17.0)
12-July-23
2.0
59.0
4.0
(23.0)
(19.0)
19-July-23
2.0
46.0
8.0
(19.0)
(19.0)
26-July-23
5.0
34.0
14.0
2.0
(25.0)
02-Aug-23
4.0
26.0
13.0
2.0
(24.0)
09-Aug-23
0.0
18.0
7.0
(7.0)
(19.0)
16-Aug-23
(6.0)
10.0
(3.0)
(12.0)
(19.0)
23-Aug-23
(7.0)
8.0
(4.0)
(15.0)
(19.0)
30-Aug-23
(9.0)
4.0
(10.0)
(17.0)
(16.0)
06-Sep-23
(11.0)
(2.0)
(12.0)
(11.0)
(19.0)
13-Sep-23
(10.0)
(1.0)
(9.0)
(10.0)
(19.0)
Source: IMD, PL
Exhibit 3: Water Reservoir table as on 14th Sep’23: down 23% YoY; South India remains lower
Reservoir levels
Current Year
Last Year
Avg. of last 10 years
All India
66%
86%
74%
North India
81%
86%
82%
East India
59%
65%
69%
West India
74%
92%
73%
Central India
76%
82%
79%
South India
48%
92%
71%
Source: CWC, PL
Exhibit 4: Weekly Crop Prices continues to be remunerative YoY.
Crops(RS/Qntl)
1st Week Sep'23
2nd Week Sep'23
3rd Week Sep'23
3rd Week Sep'22
YoY(%)
WoW(%)
Avg. Aug'23
Change (%)
Wheat
2,569
2,557
2,601
2,472
5.2%
1.7%
3,353
-22.4%
Jowar (Sorghum)
3,366
3,256
3,527
2,361
49.4%
8.3%
3,395
3.9%
Bajra (Pearl Millet)
2,175
2,350
2,379
1,907
24.8%
1.3%
2,200
8.2%