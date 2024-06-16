Live
- Most restricted Rushikonda project opened to public on Sunday
- Reads for all reasons - From top cop’s memoirs to Bollywood lyrics
- Tirupati: Elaborate arrangements made for Bakrid says SP Harshavardhan Raju
- Hidden Harmonies: Rediscovering the Melodies of Bharat’s past rituals
- Honoring Dad: Meaningful Ways to Celebrate Father's Day
- Breaking the silence: Addressing men’s mental health stigma in India
- Whisky pioneer Paul John advocates for shift in Indian drinking habits
- Modi 3.0: Stock markets to touch new high in 1 yr, say global rating agencies
- Narayana assumes charges as minister, says Amaravati construction to be completed in two years
- Private data of 2,900 people leaked after TAG Heuer hacked
Just In
Hyderabad: City admin gears up to deal with monsoon challenge
- As the IMD predicted heavy rains soon, the City Police and civic authorities have come out with an action plan to strengthen the disaster management
- CM, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, visited the Command Control Center and reviewed the safety arrangements being made during the rainy season
Hyderabad: The State government geared up to tackle the challenges arising in the monsoon season in the city. As the IMD predicted heavy rains soon, the City Police and civic authorities came out with an action plan to strengthen the disaster management.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, visited the Command Control Center on Saturday and reviewed the safety arrangements being made during the rainy season.
The CM instructed the officials to establish a mechanism to respond in the emergency situation and integrate the disaster management by taking the ORR (Outer Ring Road) as a unit and connect all the CCTV cameras inside the ORR to the Command Control at the earliest. Officials informed the CM that 141 flood-prone areas have already been identified.
Special measures to prevent floods, setting up of water harvesters to ensure that the flood water goes smoothly from the areas which received huge flood water and the strict measures taken to prevent water logging on the roads were explained.
Revanth Reddy instructed the police officials to take measures to avoid traffic problems through physical policing and provide traffic alerts to Hyderabad city people through FM radio. The recruitment of Home Guards to solve the traffic problems would also be taken up.