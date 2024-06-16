Hyderabad: City admin gears up to deal with monsoon challenge

Hyderabad: The State government geared up to tackle the challenges arising in the monsoon season in the city. As the IMD predicted heavy rains soon, the City Police and civic authorities came out with an action plan to strengthen the disaster management.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, visited the Command Control Center on Saturday and reviewed the safety arrangements being made during the rainy season.

The CM instructed the officials to establish a mechanism to respond in the emergency situation and integrate the disaster management by taking the ORR (Outer Ring Road) as a unit and connect all the CCTV cameras inside the ORR to the Command Control at the earliest. Officials informed the CM that 141 flood-prone areas have already been identified.

Special measures to prevent floods, setting up of water harvesters to ensure that the flood water goes smoothly from the areas which received huge flood water and the strict measures taken to prevent water logging on the roads were explained.

Revanth Reddy instructed the police officials to take measures to avoid traffic problems through physical policing and provide traffic alerts to Hyderabad city people through FM radio. The recruitment of Home Guards to solve the traffic problems would also be taken up.