- Jio banking on $10-bn revenue potential in air fiber biz
- Microsoft wanted to sell its Bing search engine to Apple in 2020
- Unabated FII selling hammers down markets
- Foreign tour packages set to be dearer
- Daily Forex Rates (29-09-2023)
- India retains 40th rank in Global Innovation Index
- Illicit trade soars to $675 billion
- Kitex to set up Rs 1,200-cr apparel mfg cluster in TS
- Several trains cancelled in Vijayawada division amid safety enhancement works
- Welspun plans Rs 5,000cr investment in Telangana
PL Stock On Radar - HIND OIL EXP
PL Technical Research: STOCK RADAR :- HIND OIL EXP cmp: 171, the stock has formed a double bottom formation pattern in the daily chart at around 150 levels forming a good base and currently a decent recovery moving past the significant moving average of 200 DMA has improved the bias and further a decisive move past the resistance zone of 176 shall strengthen the trend to anticipate for further rise in the coming days. The RSI also after a consolidation period has shown a trend reversal with much potential visible. With good volume participation witnessed, we suggest to buy this stock for an upside target of 190 – 210 levels keeping the stop loss near 150 zone.