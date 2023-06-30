PL Technical Research: Buy BANDHAN BANK - Technical Pick

Live
Highlights
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd
BUY BANDHAN BANK CMP: 242 TRGT: 270 SL: 230 - TECHNICAL PICK - The stock after a decent correction has made a higher bottom formation with the support lying strong at around 230 levels. The RSI indicator has reversed its trend on the positive side signaling a buy and also with good volume participation, we anticipate the stock to move on further till 270 level. We recommend a Buy keeping a stop loss of 230 for an upside target of 270.
