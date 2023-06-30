  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

PL Technical Research: Buy BANDHAN BANK - Technical Pick

Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
x

Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd

Highlights

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd

BUY BANDHAN BANK CMP: 242 TRGT: 270 SL: 230 - TECHNICAL PICK - The stock after a decent correction has made a higher bottom formation with the support lying strong at around 230 levels. The RSI indicator has reversed its trend on the positive side signaling a buy and also with good volume participation, we anticipate the stock to move on further till 270 level. We recommend a Buy keeping a stop loss of 230 for an upside target of 270.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X