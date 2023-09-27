PL Technical Research: Buy HBL POWER - Technical Pick

Live
- Under 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2023' campaign, 25 major roads to be cleaned in Delhi
- Nomura sees softness in Indian markets driven by higher oil prices as opportunity to raise exposure
- Google to shut down Google Podcasts to focus on YouTube Music
- Asian Games: Mesmerising Sift Kaur Samra wins first rifle gold for India with world record
- MOT launched 'Travel for Life' Campaign
- Covid booster 'almost' sent me to hospital: Musk
- Bhima Koregaon-Elgaar Parishad case: Supreme Court extends Bombay HC stay on Mahesh Raut bail
- Nifty rebounds after Nomura upgrade
- UTTIPEC, LG approve critical road infrastructure and redevelopment plans
- Veena George defends personal staffer accused of taking bribe
HBL POWER - Technical Pick
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.
BUY HBL POWER CMP: 256 TRGT: 300 SL: 238 - TECHNICAL PICK - The stock after the decent rally has corrected to some extent to retrace 23.60% of the rise and has witnessed consolidation with improvement in the bias at current levels. The RSI has also flattened out after the slide and is well placed with much upside potential visible. With the chart looking good, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 300 keeping a stop loss of 238.
