PL Technical Research: BUY HIND COPPER - TECHNICAL PICK

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

PL TECHNICAL : - BUY HIND COPPER 148.85 STOPLOSS 138 TARGET 175 – TECHNICAL PICK

The stock has maintained a good support near 135 levels and has been consolidating for quite some time with gradual improvement in the bias, and we anticipate further upside movement in the coming days. The RSI also indicates a trend reversal and shows strength for further upside moves. We suggest buying and accumulating this stock for an upside target of 175 while keeping the stop loss of 138.















