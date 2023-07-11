Live
- Panchayats facing dire situations
- KCR Should explain why he is opposing UCC- BJP
- Not grudge on Village Volunteers, clarifies Pawan Kalyan
- 4 more arrested in connection with Karnataka Hindu activist murder case
- Buy Apple iPhone 13 at Rs 20,999 on Flipkart; Check Deal
- Supreme Court extends interim bail of Ashish Mishra in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
- SC says extension to ED Director Mishra illegal, permits him to continue till July 31
- Andhra High Court refers Amaravati R5 zone case to three-judge bench
- Tiger reserves in UP to have solar fencing
- Krishna cops nabbed 45 Ganja smugglers
Pl Technical Research: Stock On Radar - Castrol
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.
CASTROL IND, CMP: 134. 25 weekly chart: after a long 8 years of downward sloping channel, the stock has come out and is forming a higher bottom formation on the weekly chart with a trend reversal confirmation and almost a breakout above the resistance zone of the channel with bias showing improvement. The stock has already moved from 120 to 135 levels; one can buy now and in decline with support around 110 for an upside target of 155 for the short term and 200 for the long term.
