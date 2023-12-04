PL Technical Research: STOCK RADAR - HEG LTD

PL Technical Research: Shiju Koothupalakkal - Technical Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd.

STOCK RADAR:- HEG cmp: 1768:- the stock has bottomed out near 1460 zone and has indicated a pullback after a short period of consolidation with currently having sessions of strong bullish candle pattern on the daily chart to strengthen the bias and further rise is anticipated in the coming days. A decisive breach above 1850 can trigger for a breakout for fresh upward movement with next target expected till 1960 and 2050 levels in the medium-term time frame. The support would be maintained near the 1550 zone below which the overall bias can turn weak. So one can accumulate the stock at current levels for an upside target of 1960-2050 levels with chart looking good.







