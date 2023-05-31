Live
- DCM DK Shivakumar meets Savadi
- New Ruia chief aims at best medical care to poor
- Mobile science expo on ‘Gene-Health Connect’ inaugurated at RSC
- Mahabubnagar: Bhatti Vikramarka ups the ante against BJP and BRS
- Fish consumption receives boost in Anantapur district
- Pooja J Jhaveri makes her debut in fashion entrepreneurship
- Dinosaur Day
- Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy asks officials to work enthusiastically for celebrations
- Comic books capture interest of a wide range of audiences says Preeti Vyas
- Visakhapatnam: International Organic Mahotsav-2023 from June 2
PL Technical Research: Stock Radar - Himatsingka Seide
PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd
PL Technical Research: STOCK RADAR:- HIMATSINGKA SEIDE CMP: 93.70, The stock has been in consolidation for quite some time maintaining a strong support near 86 zone and currently has indicated a positive bullish candle pattern on the daily chart with decent volume participation and moving past the important 200DMA improving the bias and further rise is anticipated in the coming days.
The RSI also is well placed and has shown improvement in the bias with much upside potential visible. With the chart pattern looking attractive, one can buy and accumulate this stock for an upside targets of 110-120 keeping the stop loss of 85.
