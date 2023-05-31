  • Menu
PL Technical Research: Stock Radar - Himatsingka Seide

PL Technical Research: Stock Radar - Himatsingka Seide
Highlights

PL Technical Research: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President - Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd

PL Technical Research: STOCK RADAR:- HIMATSINGKA SEIDE CMP: 93.70, The stock has been in consolidation for quite some time maintaining a strong support near 86 zone and currently has indicated a positive bullish candle pattern on the daily chart with decent volume participation and moving past the important 200DMA improving the bias and further rise is anticipated in the coming days.

The RSI also is well placed and has shown improvement in the bias with much upside potential visible. With the chart pattern looking attractive, one can buy and accumulate this stock for an upside targets of 110-120 keeping the stop loss of 85.

